Justin Bieber Had 'Jealousy' Issues Before Marriage Bieber admitted he used to struggle with "insecurities" surrounding "jealousy" and "forgiveness." He had to resolve those flaws before he tied the knot with Hailey in 2018.

Justin Bieber, on 'The Biebers on Watch' Justin and Hailey previously dated in 2016 before calling it quits and later reconciling.

Hailey believes their time apart allowed them both to grow, making their bond even stronger.

