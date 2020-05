Daniel Radcliffe, David Beckham Set to Read Chapters of 'Harry Potter and The Sorcerer's Stone' | THR News Video Credit: The Hollywood Reporter - Duration: 01:16s - Published 2 hours ago J.K. Rowling and Spotify are bringing 'Harry Potter' back to life.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Radcliffe, Beckham to read first ‘Harry Potter’ fantasy book LOS ANGELES (AP) — Celebrities including Daniel Radcliffe, David Beckham and Dakota Fanning will...

Seattle Times - Published 2 hours ago







You Might Like



Tweets about this Audio Philosophy RT @RollingStone: Daniel Radcliffe, Dakota Fanning, David Beckham and more will be reading 'Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone' out loud… 6 minutes ago CBC Entertainment Daniel Radcliffe, David Beckham to read first Harry Potter fantasy book https://t.co/0lcO4Q2XcP https://t.co/nRiivBXVa5 8 minutes ago ET Canada #DanielRadcliffe, Eddie Redmayne, David Beckham and more stars are reading #HarryPotter for fans https://t.co/AS6n8pVyJL 17 minutes ago TfsNews.com https://t.co/LejJofqoI2 Celebrities including Daniel Radcliffe, David Beckham and Dakota Fanning will take part in… https://t.co/mh0WA0s0b3 27 minutes ago 👋🏽SocialistCecily🌹🐦🌻 RT @vivafalastin: this is mostly pretty sick but dakota fanning???***WHY https://t.co/6aU46pFkOu 32 minutes ago yup! ‘Harry Potter’ Free Readings: Daniel Radcliffe, Dakota Fanning & More – Variety https://t.co/2IllLVYNqN 33 minutes ago sippin on dat this is mostly pretty sick but dakota fanning???***WHY https://t.co/6aU46pFkOu 35 minutes ago ybenju Daniel Radcliffe, David Beckham to read first Harry Potter fantasy book https://t.co/YOiAE0TQxY 37 minutes ago