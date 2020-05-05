Ocean City to open beach, boardwalk, and inlet on Saturday with restrictions

INLET STARTING SATURDAY.

FORWHAT THIS MEANS AND DOES THISTAMPER WITH THE GOVERNORS STAYAT HOME ORDER, LETS GO TO WMAR2 NEWS DON HARRISONOpen: Normally on the firstweek of May there would behundreds if not thousandsbehind me.

That's all about tochange, come this weekend theboard walk and the beach willbe open.

Nats of rick: Track;Mayor Rick Meehan says OceanCity is ready for a limitedopening.

The boardwalk andbeaches are open for people.That doesn't mean unlimitedaccess.

Social distancing willstill be in place.

Shops andrestaurants are still closed,only a few carry outs remainopen.

The city boardwalks havebeen open for locals to use,the Mayor says people havebeen following the rules.Sot:....opportunity tothat.

Track: A statement fromthe governortravel from outside of ocecity to go to the beach wouldviolate the governorwhich currently allows foronly essential travel.

MayorMeehan says they will not bechecking license platesbecause many out of statepeople own property here.Track; That's MIke Beaty, oras all of us know him as...Batman Ocean city's premiereDJ.

Many say he is theu━offical mayor of OC.

NatsTrack: He's wearing the sameshirt he did on his last gin Ocean City, ST.

Patric'sDay when crowds were limitedto 250, not 10.

Batman hasbeen entertaining vacationersand local for 4 decades at thebeach.

He agrees with themayor and is hopeful peopleuse common sense.

Track: Ihope everybody follows thrules......vacationers.

Track;Beaty says they are used tonobody around in the coldmonths down here, that justgot extended a little thisyear.

He says if all goeswell, the free outdoors andsafe parties should be justaround the corner Close: rightnow hotels are on a restrictedbasis.

Mayor Meehan hopes topen up the hotels for generaluse starting May 22nd.

InOC,DHNOW TO THE LATEST ON COVID