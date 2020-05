Mystery Illness Puts More Than A Dozen Children In Hospital Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 02:05s - Published 16 minutes ago Mystery Illness Puts More Than A Dozen Children In Hospital At least 15 young people between the ages of 2 and 15 in New York City have been hospitalized with the inflammatory disease, which is is similar to Kawasaki syndrome, a rare blood vessel disorder. CBS2's Hazel Sanchez reports. 0

