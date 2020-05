Maryland Food Bank seeks to raise $12 million by June 30 for COVID-19 response

THE MARYLAND FOOD BANK COULDREALLY USE YOUR DONATION.

THENUMBER OF PEOPLE WHO ARERELYING ON THEM FOR FOOD HASSPIKED DURING THE COVI━19PANDEMIC... WHILE GETTINGENOUGH GROCERIES TO KEEP THEFOOD PANTRIES FULL IS GETTINGTOUGHER AND TOUGHER.

WMA━2NEWS' MEGAN KNIGHT HAS A LOAT THE NUMBERS FOR USTAKE PKG TRACK ONE: ITABOUT TWO MONTHS SINCECOVI━19 FIRST STARTED SHOWINGUP IN MARYLAND, AND THEMARYLAND FOOD BANKAND ━ ━O CARMEN DEL GUERCIOSAYS THEIR MOMENTUM REMAINS ATFULL SPEED.

((Carmen)) 9:30 wepride ourselves on the abilityto react during these timeswekinds of crisis to occur 9:381:23 I would say the need thatwe found almost immediatelywhen this crisis hit inmi━March continues to playout today 1:28 TRACK TWO: THISCRISIS IS PUTTING A HUGFINANCIAL STRAIN ON THE FOODBANK.

DEL GUERCIO SAYS IN THELAST 30 DAYS, IT HAS SPENTCLOSE TO 3.6 MILLION DOLLARSON FOOD, WHEN THE AVERAGE FORA MONTHAROUND 20━ THOUSAND DOLLARS.90 PERCENT OF THE FOOD THEYDISTRIBUTE IS BEING PURCHASEDCOMPARED TO 25 PERCENT A YEARAGO, AND THATDONATIONS HAVE DROPPEDDRAMATICALLY.

((Carmen)) 2:16the amount of donated foothatquarter of our model we relyheavily on donated food, isreally dried up almostentirely 2:23 TRACK FOUR: WINO CLEAR TIMELINE ON WHEN THISPANDEMIC WILL END AND LIFEBEGINS TO GO BACK TO WHATEVERNORMAL LOOKS LIKE, DEL GUERCIOBELIEVES THEYMODE FOR AWHILE.

((Carmen))4:23 we think given the numberof people who are no longeremployed, the ability toabsorb those jobs again we aregoing to see demand in aheightened level for anextended period of time 4:30TRACK FIVE: THTHE SITUATION CHANGES,SOMETIMES ON A DAILY BASIS,LIKE OPENING UP ANOTHERWAREHOUSE IN LANSDOWNE LASTMONTH, PACKING“BACK UP BOXE”TO FEED A FAMILY OF FOUR FORUP TO A WEEK.

((Carmen)) 6:17I dongo away in the near time Ithink again this pandemic,hopefully the curve willflatten but youissues of social distancing sowe will have to find creativesolutions to serve people andI think boxes will continue tobe with us 6:31 TRACK SIX: THEFOOD BANK PROJECTS IT WINEED TO RAISE AROUND 12MILLION DOLLARS BY THE END OFNEXT MONTH TO MAINTAIN ITCOVI━19 RESPONSE PLAN.

ANDWHILE IT WILL NEVER TURN AWAYDONATED CANNED GOODS OR BOXES,DEL GUERCIO SAYS CASH IS KINGTO GET THROUGH THIS PANDEMIC.((Carmen)) 8:31 so that samedollar that someone spend tobuy food and give us the cof peas we can take that andgo buy a couple cans of peasbecause of our buying power8:39 STANDUP: YOU CAN MAKE ADONATION TO THE MARYLAND FOOBANK THROUGH OUR VIRTUAL“FEEDYOUR NEIGHBOR” FOOD DRIVE.EIGHT DOLLARS CAN BUY 24 CANSOF GREEN BEANS& 50 DOLLARS CANBUY A“BACK UP BO” FOR AFAMILY OF FOUR.

YOU CAN FINDTHE FOOD DRIVE ON OUR WEBSITEAT WMA━2 NEWS DOT COM SLASHM━D FOOD BANK.

IKNIGHT FOR WMA━2 NEWS.WMA━2 NEWS IS TEAMING UP