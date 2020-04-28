How People With 'Mild' COVID-19 Generally Recover

Data from Johns Hopkins University indicates more than 1 million people around the globe are considered recovered from the novel coronavirus COVID-19.

But how long does it take to get healthy again?

And what are the signs that the body has truly defeated the virus?

According to HuffPost, people with 'mild' COVID-19 cases are those who have symptoms but don't need to be hospitalized.

The World Health Organization says most people with mild cases should expect to be over it in roughly two weeks.