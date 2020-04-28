Global  

How People With 'Mild' COVID-19 Generally Recover

Data from Johns Hopkins University indicates more than 1 million people around the globe are considered recovered from the novel coronavirus COVID-19.

But how long does it take to get healthy again?

And what are the signs that the body has truly defeated the virus?

According to HuffPost, people with 'mild' COVID-19 cases are those who have symptoms but don't need to be hospitalized.

The World Health Organization says most people with mild cases should expect to be over it in roughly two weeks.

Patients with very mild COVID-19 symptoms will have home isolation option, says Health Ministry

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has issued guidelines for home isolation of people...
Mid-Day - Published Also reported by •Zee News


Home isolation guidelines: Do's and Don'ts to follow for COVID-19 patients

Amid the rising number of coronavirus cases in India, the health ministry on Tuesday, issued home...
Mid-Day - Published


