Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Vigo County election officials hold public test ahead of primary

Video Credit: WTHI - Published
Vigo County election officials hold public test ahead of primary
Vigo County election officials hold public test ahead of primary
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Working to learn more about this situation.

"local election officials"..

Are preparing "for the indiana primary".

"the vigo county election board"..

Held its public test "today".

"this year"..

"election officials" are requiring "socia distancing".

"voters" will also use "a provided stylus" at machines.

There will also be "hand sanitzer" provided.

"poll workers" have certain practices to follow.

As a reminder..

Anyone who's registered to vote can request "an absentee ballot".

"this means"..

You don't have to go to the polls "on election day".

You can make a request online..

Or, by paper form.

Then..

"your election office" will send you "a mail-i ballot".

We've linked you "to ballot information" over at wthi tv




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

In-person early voting for Indiana primary election starts Tuesday [Video]

In-person early voting for Indiana primary election starts Tuesday

In-person early voting starts Tuesday for the Indiana primary election. Vote centers in Vigo County will include certain precautions for safety amid the pandemic.

Credit: WTHIPublished
Poll Workers Needed In Westmoreland County [Video]

Poll Workers Needed In Westmoreland County

Westmoreland County election officials say they are struggling to staff polling places ahead of the state's primary, KDKA's Nicole Ford reports.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 02:23Published