Vigo County election officials hold public test ahead of primary

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Working to learn more about this situation. "local election officials".. Are preparing "for the indiana primary". "the vigo county election board".. Held its public test "today". "this year".. "election officials" are requiring "socia distancing". "voters" will also use "a provided stylus" at machines. There will also be "hand sanitzer" provided. "poll workers" have certain practices to follow. As a reminder.. Anyone who's registered to vote can request "an absentee ballot". "this means".. You don't have to go to the polls "on election day". You can make a request online.. Or, by paper form. Then.. "your election office" will send you "a mail-i ballot". We've linked you "to ballot information" over at wthi tv





