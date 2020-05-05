Global  

Sewer relocation project coming to parts of 7th Street

Video Credit: WLFI - Published
Crews will be relocating a more than 100 year old section of the Pearl River Sewer to 7th Street.

Work will from from Main and South Streets.

Relocate a historic downtown lafayette structure.

But you've probably never seen it, as it is underground.

Crews will be relocating a more than 100 year old section of the pearl river sewer.

The project will remove the brick arch sewer and replace it with a new, smaller main pipe.

Work will be completed along 7th street between main and south streets.

Lafayette renew superintendent brad talley says more than two thousand feet of piping will be placed.

"we will install that pipe, that mainline pipe as well as reconnecting all of the lateral pipes from the downtown businesses."

Talley says work is scheduled to begin next month.

The project is expected to be completed in january.




