South Florida woman hospitalized after Sea-Doo crash in Delray Beach

A South Florida woman is hospitalized after a serious crash on a personal watercraft Sunday in Delray Beach, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

IN DELRAY BEACH SUNDAY.FLORIDA FISH AND WILDLIFEINVESTIGATORS SAY 25- YEAR-OLDKAITLIN ALEXANDER WAS DRIVINGA SEA-DOO WHEN SHE HIT A BOALIFT AND WAS THROWN INTO THEWATER.

F-W-C SAYS ALEXANDERWAS PULLED FROM THE WATER BY AGOOD SAMARITIAN... AND RUSHEDTO LAND.

ALEXANDER'S FAMILYSAYS SHE'S AT DELRAY MEDICALCENTER... AFTER UNDERGOING TWOSURGIES.

AND BECAUSE THEFAMILY CANNOT BE BY HER SIDEDUE TO COVID-19 RESTRICTIONSTHEY HAVE SET UP THIS BANNEROF SUPPORT OUTSIDE THEHOSPITALTHEY HAVE ALSO RELEASED THISSTATEMENT TO WPTV..

WRITING INPART..

KAITLIN IS PASSIONATE,SELFLESS, AND A LIGHT TOEVERYONE.

SHE IS BRAVE ANDSINCERE.

AND WE APPRECIATE THESUPPORT.TWO LOCAL NURSES RETURN FROMNEW YORK CITY.

TONIGHT