This best-selling tool can help relieve dry and cracked heels Video Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Duration: 01:01s - Published 15 hours ago This best-selling tool can help relieve dry and cracked heels While many of us have adjusted to spending more time at home, .we’ve had to come up with creative ways for self-care and our usual spa days.Although getting a pedicure or foot scrub may not be possible right now.there is one best-selling tool that many shoppers say have helped them achieve smooth feet.Some have even claimed that it’s ‘completely healed’ their dry and cracked heels.Rikans’ Colossal Foot File and Callus Remover has over 9,500 ratings and 4.7 stars on Amazon.Lightweight and easy to maneuver, this nifty item can be used on either wet or dry skin.The best part is if you aren’t fully satisfied with your purchase, it has a 30-day money-back guarantee.“Not only did it work, but it REALLY worked! I could not believe how this foot file does its job in getting through the dry, dead and callused skin,” wrote one five-star reviewer 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this weDevs These series of versatile features are what make WP User Frontend plugin completely unique. With this useful tool,… https://t.co/7jRYFWq2nE 20 hours ago Karen Asprey RT @PaulEkman: If you're stuck at home (like us) and running out of shows to watch (like us), why not use this opportunity to learn a new s… 6 days ago The Cut Buddy Want your waves to look THIS fresh? Get @TheCutBuddy: America's #1 Best-Selling #DIY #Haircut #LineUp #EdgeUp… https://t.co/0qe6w7TEY8 1 week ago Jon Coffee (CS) Everyone should stop what they are doing immediately and watch this video about a watering can from @HomeDepot. BES… https://t.co/6G4jaZ9aBJ 1 week ago