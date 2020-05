Local restaurant 'Greek to Me' opens sidewalk produce market

NEXT TONIGHT...ONE RESTAURANT INTHE TOWN OFTONAWANDA ISWORKING HARD TOSTAY "OPEN FORBUSINESS" BYPROVIDINGNEIGHBORS WITH AHEALTHY, FRESHOPTION .7 EYEWITNESS NEWSREPORTER TAYLOREPPS TAKES US TOTHE SIDEWALKMARKET..GREEK TO ME IN TTOWN OF TONAWANDAIS NOT YOUR TYPICALGREEKRESTAURANT..WELLACCORDING TO THEM..THEY'RE STILL OPENAND WORKING HARDTO STAY THAT WAY..VINCE "BUSINESS HASWENT DOWN ABOUTHALF.

WE HAVE TO FINDNEW CREATIVE WAYS.WE STARTED DELIVERYAFTER 18 YEARS,WE'VE NEVER OFFEREDDELIVERY."VINCE KARAM, THERESTAURANT'SOWNER, CAME UPWITH A NEW IDEA TOKEEP HIS BUSINESSALIVE.

HE CALLS ITTHE SIDEWALKMARKET..

THEY'RENOW SELLINGPRODUCE OUT FRONTTO WHOEVER NEEDSIT.VINCE "THEY CAN'T GETOUT.

IF THEY CALTHEY WANT ITBROUGHT TO THEMWE'LL EVEN DO THAT,BUT JUST MAINLY FOROUR CUSTOMERS ANDTO BE ABLE TORESOURCE THE FOOWE USE ON A DAILYBASIS IN THERESTAURANT."THE MARKET OPENEDTUESDAYMORNING..AS PEOPLECAME TO PICKUPTHEIR FOOD, THEYALSO STOCKED UP ONPRODUCE..

THE GOAL-- TO SAVE YOU A TRIPTO THE GROCERYSTORE..VICTORIA "THEY'REALWAYS SUPERPACKED, THERE'SLIMITED OPTIONS ANDYOU HAVE TO WAIT INLINE FOR SOMETIMES AHALF AN HOUR JUST TOGET YOUR FOOD."TAYLOR "ALL OF THEPRODUCE IS LESSTHAN $5.

THIS BAGAPPLES WOULD COSTYOU $3.50.

AND THISSIDEWALK MARKET ISALREADY A BIG HIT INTHE COMMUNITY."VINCE "OH THEY LOVEIT, THEY ABSOLUTELYLOVE IT.

IN FACT WEJUST DECIDED INSTEADOF 10 TO 2 DAILY,WE'RE GOING TOEXTEND OUR HOURS10-6 DAILY."VICTORIA "YEAH, IT'SGREAT FOR THECOMMUNITY."WHETHER IT'SCHICKENSOUVLAKI...OR AN EAROF CORN..

GREEK TOME IS OPEN ANDSERVING WHAT YOUNEED.VINCE "WE'RE JUSTGOING WITH THETREND OF WHAT'SGOINGON AND TRYINGTO BE OF SERVICE TOOUR CUSTOMERS ASWELL.VINCE "WE'RE OPENEVERY DAY 10AM TO6PM AND WE'RE OPENTIL 8 O'CLOCK FRIDAYAND SATURD