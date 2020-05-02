Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > 9 Facts About Mother's Day

9 Facts About Mother's Day

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:18s - Published
9 Facts About Mother's Day

9 Facts About Mother's Day

9 Facts About Mother's Day 1.

The date changes due to it being held annually on May's second Sunday.

May 10 is the scheduled date for the holiday in 2020.

2.

Ancient Greece was one of the earliest civilizations to honor mothers.

3.

According to Reuters, Mother's Day sees the highest volume of phone calls than any other day of the year.

4.

In 2018, gift totals amounted to $23 billion according to the National Retail Federation.

5.

Greeting cards are the most common gift with 152 million being delivered every year.

6.

The idea was started in 1868 by activist Ann Jarvis, who wanted to bring people together after the Civil War.

7.

1908 was the first year Mother's Day was observed in the U.S. 8.

It became an official federal holiday less than a decade later in 1914.

9.

Mother's Day is celebrated worldwide at different times during the year.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Baby sea lion pups curiously investigate a camera on the beach in the Galapagos Islands [Video]

Baby sea lion pups curiously investigate a camera on the beach in the Galapagos Islands

These baby sea lions were playing in the surf together while waiting for their mothers to return from the ocean. Sea lions inhabit almost all of the beaches and rocky shores in the Galapagos Islands...

Credit: Rumble Studio     Duration: 00:46Published
Adorably clumsy puppies play on a log in the forest [Video]

Adorably clumsy puppies play on a log in the forest

These are puppies that were born to a wonderful mother named Stella. She is a beautiful Bernese Mountain Dog with a very gentle disposition and a lovely face. Their father, Dexter is a strapping and..

Credit: Rumble Studio     Duration: 01:14Published