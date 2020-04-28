|
Governor Greg Abbott News Conference On Texas' Coronavirus Response
Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Duration: 14:02s - Published
Governor Greg Abbott said beginning Friday, May 8, salons can reopen, with social distancing.
This includes hair salons, barbershops and nail salons.
