Anderson Cooper's Ex To Co-Parent New Son Wyatt

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:36s - Published
Anderson Cooper's Ex To Co-Parent New Son Wyatt

Anderson Cooper's Ex To Co-Parent New Son Wyatt

According to the Huff Post, Anderson Cooper's former partner, Benjamin Maisani will co-parent Anderson's new son, Wyatt.

Wyatt Morgan was born via surrogate on April 27.

Cooper and Maisani were at his birth.

Cooper talked about being a new father when he appeared on “The Late Show” with Stephen Colbert this week.

He said that even though he and Maisani split two years ago, after being together for nine years, he will be Wyatt's other parent.

“You know, he’s my family...And I want him to be Wyatt’s family as well.” Cooper added, "(We) remain the best of friends, and will continue to share much of our lives together.”

Anderson Cooper is a father; gives infant son a special name

NEW YORK (AP) — Anderson Cooper is a father, a milestone the CNN anchor says for a while he...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •Mediaite


'I Am A Dad': Anderson Cooper Introduces His 'New Love,' Son Wyatt Morgan Cooper

'I do wish my mom and dad and brother were alive to meet Wyatt'
Daily Caller - Published


