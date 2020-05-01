Anderson Cooper's Ex To Co-Parent New Son Wyatt

According to the Huff Post, Anderson Cooper's former partner, Benjamin Maisani will co-parent Anderson's new son, Wyatt.

Wyatt Morgan was born via surrogate on April 27.

Cooper and Maisani were at his birth.

Cooper talked about being a new father when he appeared on “The Late Show” with Stephen Colbert this week.

He said that even though he and Maisani split two years ago, after being together for nine years, he will be Wyatt's other parent.

“You know, he’s my family...And I want him to be Wyatt’s family as well.” Cooper added, "(We) remain the best of friends, and will continue to share much of our lives together.”