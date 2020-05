Little red There isn’t enough research for doctors to know how COVID could affect a baby with a suppressed immune system but I… https://t.co/hFjeJtVqWq 6 minutes ago

Greeks @bethanyshondark I’m a graduating med student about to start my intern year and I couldn’t agree more. My dad is a… https://t.co/ASrQUYv6ko 16 minutes ago

Jenny Flowers [So Much Pain. Help.] RT @bessbell: What people treating covid patients know is that pictures of the packed beach means some people in that crowd are going to ge… 37 minutes ago

[email protected] @mitchellreports @morningmika @SpeakerPelosi @realDonaldTrump He and his son in law are taking a VICTORY LAP! Deat… https://t.co/lpjRy9yg7P 45 minutes ago

[email protected] @NFLFantasy Hopefully COVID leaves so we could enjoy a other football season. Im taking Russ all the way 49 minutes ago

Prospect Magazine Britain is patting itself on the back over testing—after the peak has passed. How many lives could have been saved… https://t.co/eB6PppRuT6 57 minutes ago

คนสู้ ไม่ยอมแพ้ (Fighters do not give up) Taking COVID-19 into account, we now expect that not only could those 35 million people remain stuck in poverty but… https://t.co/O13Feda0VD 1 hour ago