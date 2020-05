The governor’s “reopening Texas” order is a statewide proclamation- but there remains growing debate over local “shelter at home” rules.



Recent related videos from verified sources Salon A La Mode Owner, Shelley Luther Goes To Jail



Salon À la Mode owner Shelley Luther was sentenced to seven days in jail for criminal and civil contempt and a $7,000 fine today for defying Governor Greg Abbott's stay-at-home rules. Credit: CBS 11 Dallas Duration: 02:23 Published 10 hours ago Salon A La Mode Owner, Shelley Luther Arrested: 'Feeding My Kids Isn't Selfish, I'm Not Closing The Salon'



Salon À la Mode owner Shelley Luther was sentenced to seven days in jail for criminal and civil contempt and a $7,000 fine today for defying Governor Greg Abbott's stay-at-home rules. Credit: CBS 11 Dallas Duration: 01:51 Published 15 hours ago