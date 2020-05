Karla Castillo RT @AggielandHumane: #GivingTuesdayNow is still happening! 🥳 So far today we have raised $4,898,50 🙀 WHOA Y’ALL! THANK YOU! There is stil… 2 seconds ago

Make-A-Wish LA RT @MakeAWish: #WishesAreWaiting, and you can help give hope for a better tomorrow. There is still time to transform lives this #GivingTues… 16 seconds ago

RMHC Columbia, SC There is still time let to donate to #MidlandsGives! A donation of $15 could cover the cost for a family to stay a… https://t.co/C6kye9MzP3 19 seconds ago

James McReynolds RT @BullockMuseum: To all who were able to donate today - thank you! Thank you for being a part of the Bullock Museum family & joining us… 3 minutes ago

Dr. Lauretta Frederking RT @BresciaUC: Thank you to our generous donors for supporting #GivingTuesdayNow. Your gifts have supported the Brescia Emergency Fund to a… 3 minutes ago

Boys Town New England There’s still time to #StandWithBoysTown and donate during #GivingTuesdayNow! By donating today, you’re helping pro… https://t.co/mSDfzH2vVG 6 minutes ago

WGLT RT @KarinBloNo: Today, on #GivingTuesdayNow, we donated to ⁦@WGLTNews⁩, ⁦@wishbonerescue⁩, and ⁦@UNICEFUSA⁩, where we helping the world’s m… 7 minutes ago