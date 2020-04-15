West Lafayette Farmer's Market is opening Wednesday

West lafayette farmer's market is returning tomorrow - with new restrictions due to the pandemic.

The tippecanoe county health department is limiting the types of vendors that can participate.

Only whole food vendors will be allowed to sell products at the first few markets.

This includes items like, fruits and vegetables, meats, dairies and pet food.

Food trucks, bakeries and craft vendors are not allowed to participate.

The goal is to follow social distancing guidelines by limiting the number of sellers outside at once.

We kind of strive for it to be a community gathering spot, and it is sad that right now we can't have it be that way but we are really g provide fresh and local food for people.

These restriction are set to last until june 3rd.

West lafayette will also continue its free bus service for snap recipients.

