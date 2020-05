We're Open: Where to get take-out margaritas and tacos on Cinco De Mayo Video Credit: WKBW Buffalo - Duration: 01:40s - Published 20 minutes ago We're Open: Where to get take-out margaritas and tacos on Cinco De Mayo Cinco De Mayo falls on Taco Tuesday this year. And even though we can't celebrate this year like we have in the past, there are plenty of local restaurants where you can get your tacos (and margaritas) to go. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend We're Open: Where to get take-out margaritas and tacos on Cinco De Mayo MANY PEOPLE AREMISSING THEIRFAVORITIE MEXICAN"HOT SPOTS" ON THIS"CINCO DE MAYO"HERE IN WESTERNNEW YORK.BUT AS SEVENEYEWITNESS NEWSREPORTER OLIVIAPROIA SHOWS US...THE CELEBRATION ISTAKING ON A WHOLENEW MEANING FORSOME OF THERESTAURANTS THATARE STILL OPEN FORBUSINESS.IT'S CINCO DE MAYO.IT'S TACO TUESDAY.AND IT'S TAKE OUTTUESDAY.ERIC: THAT'S CRAZY.IT'S PRETTY SPECIAL.WHILE CINCO DE MAYOIS ONLY A MINORHOLIDAY IN MEXICO...JONATHAN: HERE INAMERICA IT'S A REALLYGOOD WAY FORAMERICANS ANDMEXICAN AMERICANSTO CELEBRATEMEXICAN CULTURE.MATT: CINCO DE MAYOIS A NICE DAY TO HAVEA FIESTA.SO MEXICANRESTAURANTSACROSS WESTERNNEW YORK AREWORKING HARD TOHELP YOU CELEBRATEAT HOME.MATT: CRAZINESS!PHONE RINGS AS THEPHONE CONTINUES TORING.TAKE-OUT ORDERSHAVE FLOODED PAPIGRANDE'S IN AMHERSTAND TAQUERIARANCHOS LA DELICIASIN BUFFALO.JONATHAN: GIVE THEMSOMETHING GOOD ANDTASTY TO TAKE HOMEAND ENJOY.BUT IT'S NOT WHATTHEY'RE USED TO...JONATHAN: TEQUILASHOTS...LAUGHS IMEAN THERE WOULDBE A PARTY GOING ONRIGHT NOW.STAND UP: AND WHILETHIS YEAR'S CINCO DEMAYO CELEBRATIONSMAY LOOK A LITTLEDIFFERENT, THEY'RESTILL GRATEFUL TO BEOPEN.MATT: 100 PERCENTHAPPY TO BE ABLE TODO IT. IT'S NOTHINGLIKE BEING OPEN. IT'SNOT WHAT WE WEREHOPING TO DO. CINCOIS ONE OF OURBIGGEST DAYS. BUTWE'RE JUST HAPPY TOGIVE PEOPLEMARGARITAS, SOMETACOS.JONATHAN: WE REALIZETHE HEALTH CAREWORKERS, THEY'REWORKING HARD.UNFORTUNATELYTHERE'S PEOPLE DYINGFROM THIS. THERE'SFAMILIES SUFFERING.SO IF THIS IS WHAT WEGET TO DO, WE'REHAPPY TO DO IT.AND TO SOME... THEMERE FACT THESERESTAURANTS AREOPEN IS A SIGN OFHOPE.ERIC: IT'S NICE TO SEETHEM PERSEVERINGTHROUGH THISPANDEMIC, OFFERINGOTHER OPTIONS FORPEOPLE THAT CANSTILL ENJOY CINCO DEMAYO





You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources We're Open: El Jinete is ready for all your Cinco de Mayo needs



The dining room might still be closed, but the staff at El Jinete are ready to handle any takeout orders on Cinco de Mayo. Credit: WCPO Cincinnati Duration: 02:30 Published 10 hours ago Celebrity Chef Ralph Pagano Opens Restaurant In Coconut Creek



CBS4's Lisa Petrillo spoke to Pagano about his operations in the age of the coronavirus. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 02:36 Published 1 day ago