"I have a lot of very special memories"; Sweet Home teacher prepares to retire during COVID-19

THIS WEEK -- SAYTHANK YOU TO YOUREDUCATORS.IT'S TEACHERAPPRECIATION DAY.AND FOR SOMETEACHERS -- THISYEAR'S EVENT HAS ADEEPER MEANING... INMORE WAYS THANONE.WE GET THE STORYTONIGHT FROM 7EYEWITNESS NEWSREPORTER JENNACALLARI.FOR DARCY TOLSMASPENGLER, TEACHINGIS HER PASSION."THERE WAS REALLYNO SECONDTHOUGHTS.

I ALWAYSWANTED TO BE ATEACHER."AND SHE'S BEEN DOINGIT FOR FORTY YEARS..THIRTY EIGHT OFTHOSE AT ALL FOURELEMENTARY SCHOOLSIN THE SWEET HOMECENTRAL SCHOOLDISTRICT - GIVINGBACK TO HER ALMAMATER."IT WAS A DREAM COMETRUE.

IT'S SOMETHINGTHAT I WAS SOFORTUNATE TOEXPERIENCE AND HAVETHE OPPORTUNITY TOCOME BACK ANDTEACH."DARCY CURRENTLYTEACHES SPECIALEDUCATION ATHERITAGE HEIGHTS,AND IS SPENDING HERDAYS IN A VIRTUALCLASSROOM.

IT'S NOTHOW SHE IMAGINEDTHIS SCHOOL YEARGOING - ESPECIALLYSINCE IT'S HER LAST."HAVING MY SMALLGROUP LESSONSONLINE IS WHAT'SKEEPING ME GOING."SHE'S RETIRING AFTERFORTY YEARS.

IT'SBEEN A GREAT RIDEFOR THIS DEDICATEDAND BELOVEDTEACHER -- BUT IT'SCERTAINLY NOT THEWAY SHE IMAGINED ITCOMING TO A CLOSE."I'VE GONE THROUGHDAYS AND MOMENTSOF FEELING LIKE ABALL OF EMOTIONSBOUNCING AROUND.

IHAVE A LOT OF VERYSPECIAL MEMORIESAND THAT'S WHAT I TRYTO FOCUS ON ANDFOCUS ON THE DAY TODAY, SEEING MYSTUDENTS."IT'S ALL ANY TEACHERCAN DO THESE DAYS -FOCUS ON THEPOSITIVES.

FORDARCY, IT'S HER KIDSIN THE CLASSROOMTHAT REMIND HER OFWHY SHE LOVES THISJOB SO MUCH, ANDWHILE COVID-19 HASPUT A DAMPER ON HERLAST HURRAH, ITHASN'T STOPPED HERLOVE FOR THESE KIDSAND THIS PLACE."I'M VERY PROUD TO BEPART OF SWEET HOME.I AM A BLUE AND GOLDCHEERLEADER ALL THEWAY THROUGH."STAND UP OUTCUE:"DARCY WAS PLANNINGON HAVING A BIGRETIREMENT PARTY, OFCOURSE THAT'S BEENPUT ON HOLD, BUT SHEDOES PLAN ON SAYINGA PROPER GOODBYETO ALL OF HERCOLLEAGUES ANDSTUDENTS BECAUSESWEET HOME WILLALWAYS BE HER HOME.IN AMHERST, JENNACALLARI, 7EYEWITNE