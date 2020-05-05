Store owner says controversial t-shirt is not racist

MONREAL.I’M PATRICK NOLAN.WE’RE BLURRING THAT BOLD WORDBECAUSE IT’S A CURSE WORD.A CAPE CORAL STORE OWNER SAYIT’S FOR CHINA*NOT CHINESEPEOPLE.BUT SOME SAY IT’S ONLY FUELINGHATRED.4 IN YOUR CORNER’S RACHEL LOYD’SWITH A CLOSER LOOK AT WHAT THESEWORDS REALLY MEAN.

SOMETHING CAPE LIFEOWNER STEVE LANE SAYS ISDIRECTED TOWARDS CHINA’SGOVERNMENT.

BECAUSE THEYWITHHELD INFO ON THE NOVELCORONAVIRUS UNTIL IT WAS TOOLATE.Well, we don’t find out about iuntil two months later, what’sreally going on.

And they knewbefore hand, that’s a problem.PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP HAS ALSPUBLICLY BLAMED THE COUNTRY FORTHE PANDEMICIt comes from China.LANE TOLD ME ON THE PHONE THATHIS MESSAGE IS NOT RACISTAs far as it being a racisthing, I think people understandits not the Chinese people.BUT ASIAN AMERICANS HAVEREPORTED THEY’VE BEEN VICTIMS OFVIOLENT ATTACKS SINCE THEPANDEMIC CAME TO THE U.S. ANDDR. DAVID THOMAS A MINORITYRELATIONS EXPERT AT FLORIDA GULFCOAST UNIVERSITY SAYS PEOPLEWILL MISCONSTRUE LANE’S MEANING.When nobody really wants to takeresponsibility for an action,it’s easier to blame it onanother faction or group ofpeople.

When I see that sign,that t-shirt, that’s what I see.LANE SAYS HIS SHIRT ISN’T MEANTTO ENCOURAGE VIOLENCPeople attack the Chinese peoplefor that reason, I think that’spretty ignorant.THOMAS SAYS LANE COULD HAVE APOINTBUT SEEING THIS SHICOULD PUSH SOME PEOPLE OVER THEEDGE WHO WERE ALREADYCONTEMPLATING VIOLENCE,They want to focus the anger ona group, because quote: they’reresponsible.

Then the reality isthat person will look at thatshirt.

It makes them angry andthey follow that impulse.We have to be very cognizant ofwhat we say, so th