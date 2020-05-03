Light Rain Showers Tonight, Wednesday Video Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR - Duration: 03:21s - Published 11 minutes ago Cooler Temperatures Linger 0

Tonight Rain likely, mainly after 11pm. Cloudy, with a low around 46. East wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible. Wednesday Occasional rain with patchy drizzle before 2pm, then showers after 2pm. High near 51. East wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible. Wednesday Night Showers, mainly before 2am. Low around 41. North wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible. Thursday Sunny, with a high near 62. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 45. Friday Showers, mainly after 2pm. High near 58. Chance of precipitation is 80%. Friday Night Showers, mainly before 2am. Low around 37. Chance of precipitation is 80%. Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 49. Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 37. Sunday Sunny, with a high near 60. Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 45. Monday A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 61. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 40. Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 61.





