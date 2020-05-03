Global  

Celebrating cinco de mayo during coronavirus

Video Credit: WKTV - Published
Celebrating cinco de mayo during coronavirus

Celebrating cinco de mayo during coronavirus

Cinco De Mayo is normally a day that fills restaurants around the area.

But restaurant owners were in a much different situation.

Celebrating cinco de mayo during coronavirus

Be celebrated in isolation.

News channel 2's brent kearney is live tonight on varick street....after stopping in at many mexican restaurants today.

Happy cinco de mayo, but as many mexican restaurants will tell you this is one like they've never seen before gino laurenzo owner of rio grande n new hartford and has been open for 20years.

He says this is a cinco de mayo unlike any other.

.

None .

None "gino laurenzo, owner rio grande" "no i don't think anybody has really.

It's surreal with things being the way they are right now.

Even a month ago to think about it it is what it is.

So we're making the best of it."

But what hasnt changed gino says is the loyalty of his customers.

Gino preffered i stayed outside, but said his kitchen was busy.

"there's a pile of tickets and a lot of food ready to be made up for our customers."

In terms of reopening, the state has floated the idea of go into...prospects of reopening.... casa too mucha sound.

Over at casa too mucha, owner rizzo said her kitchen has all hands on deck "pattie rizzo owner casa too mucha" every worker we have is on.

We have people that have worked for us in the past that have volunteered to work for us today just because it's cinco de mayo.

Pattie says they're making hundreds of chimichangas and of course lots of margharitias nats blender.

Pattie says she is looking forward to the day where she can reopen.

If i could see even half of my people that we normally have come in, i would love that and we would certainly do the measuring and make sure we do whatever the governor we have to do.

Whether it's six or 12 feet if i could have one of our normal people and i'd be happier to see them then do take-out.

> and coming up at six how one of the areas restaurants is coping with these coronavirus restrictions.

It is national



