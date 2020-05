Lord Baltimore Hotel opens its doors to COVID-19 carriers to self-isolate safely

CONFIRMED COVI━19 CASES INBALTIMORE CITY.

120 PEOPLEHAVE DIED.

TODAY OFFICIALSANNOUNCED A NEW PARTNERSHIPWITH THE LORD BALTIMORE HOTELAND THE UNIVERSITY OF MARYLANDMEDICAL SYSTEM TO HELP REDUCETHE SPREAD OF COVID 19.

ITSCALLED THE TRY SUPPORTINITIATIVE.

THE GOAL IS TOREDUCE THE NUMBER OFINTERACTIONS BETWEEN PEOPLEWHO HAVE TESTED NEGATIVE...ANDPEOPLE WHO HAVE TESTEDPOSITIVE BUT MAY NOT BE ABLETO SELF ISOLATE DUE TO THEIRLIVING CONDITONS.

"Individualswith mild or moderate symptomswho do not requirehospitalization and need aplace to be able to selfisolate safely will bereferred to the Lord BaltimoreHotel by hospitals, healthcareproviders and the city healthdepartmentt." THIS INCLUDEPEOPLE WHO LIVE IN MULT━GENERATIONAL HOSUEHOLDS...MEMBERS OF THE IMMIGRANTCOMMUNITY...THEHOMLESS...FRONTLI NE WORKERSTHAT WANT TO REDUCE THE RISKOF TRANSMISSION AT HOME...ANDOTHERS WHO LIVE IN CONGREGATESETTINGS.

THE HOTEL WILL BESTAFFED WITH RESIDENT ANDCLINICAL SUPPORT STAFF...MEALSAND CLEANING SERVICES WILLALSO BE PROVID