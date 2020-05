An inmate at Trousdale Turner Correctional Center who tested positive for COVID-19 has died.



Tweets about this Hobie RT @WRCB: INMATE DIES FROM COVID-19: Tennessee officials have reported the first death of a state inmate who tested positive for the corona… 44 minutes ago WRCB-TV INMATE DIES FROM COVID-19: Tennessee officials have reported the first death of a state inmate who tested positive… https://t.co/szCltQUTjF 45 minutes ago Proposition Jo RT @NewBedfordGuide: #Massachusetts COVID-19 cases have passed 70,000 and for the first time an inmate at the Bristol County House of Corre… 47 minutes ago Adelina Iftene RT @JohnHoward_Can: Devastating news! Federal Training Centre was the third federal prison in Quebec to report positive test for COVID-19 +… 48 minutes ago nom de guerre RT @keegan_hamilton: Another federal from inmate death from COVID-19, the first at USP Yazoo City in Mississippi. Randy Bise, 57, tested… 2 hours ago Mbishi @HarjitSajjan @CanadasLifeline Devastating news! Federal Training Centre was the third federal prison in Quebec to… https://t.co/j0ss9rflnz 2 hours ago Emily Thornton RT @ubnews: The first inmate in the Washington State Penitentiary has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the state Department of Co… 2 hours ago Union-Bulletin News The first inmate in the Washington State Penitentiary has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the state Depa… https://t.co/frz5lPyNCw 3 hours ago