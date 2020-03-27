WXXV Pet of the Day: Bring Max home!

Pet of the day where we've- - - - been spotlighting shelter pets- who are in need - of a loving forever home- especially during the - pandemic.

- today we have max from the- jackson county animal shelter.- max is a male terrier mix about- 10 months old.- he's good with kids and dogs, - great on a leash, sits for- treats- and is a complete sweetie pie - ready to be taken home!

- he's $25 to adopt and comes wit- a free microchip, along with- being - neutered and shots.

- you can call 228-497-6350 to- make an appointment on- mondays, wednesdays, and- fridays.-