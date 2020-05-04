Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Trump Accuses Dems Of Wanting Him To Fail In Pandemic Response

Trump Accuses Dems Of Wanting Him To Fail In Pandemic Response

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:35s - Published
Trump Accuses Dems Of Wanting Him To Fail In Pandemic Response

Trump Accuses Dems Of Wanting Him To Fail In Pandemic Response

Citing no evidence, President Donald Trump on Tuesday accused Democrats of wanting his administration to fail in its response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Reuters reports Trump made the remarks, without evidence, before heading of to Arizona to visit a mask factory.

Trump was asked by a reporter why he would allow top health official Anthony Fauci testify to the Senate, but not to the House of Representatives.

Because the House is a setup.

The House is a bunch of Trump haters.

They, frankly, want our situation to be unsuccessful, which means death, and our situation is going to be very successful.

Trump had staked his November re-election bid on a robust U.S. economy.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

One_News_Page

One News Page Trump Accuses Dems Of Wanting Him To Fail In Pandemic Response: https://t.co/Y7VLXFvVWy #WhiteHouse 14 minutes ago

Ermdog24

Common Sense Kinda like the re-occurring defense the GOP made for Trump at the impeachment trial. They accused Dems of wanting T… https://t.co/PdgRxn6vtc 53 minutes ago

RollSmiley

SmileyFaceDinnerRoll @Skeletor80 He will blame the Dems. He's already pushing the narrative that House Dems want more death to see him t… https://t.co/kjZugAqhcN 4 hours ago

Dems_Pro_Libs

GJ Timmons RT @DeanObeidallah: @realDonaldTrump WARNING: Trump's real motive in wanting to control the Post Office is so he can control the mail in b… 1 week ago

oscalvill

Henry Torres 😃 Dems using same strategy used with Hillary. They r creating a winner candidate in d 📝 so their voters don't disco… https://t.co/Sx05tRqgw8 1 week ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

As Trump Pivots To Reopening US Economy, COVID-19 Task Force Eyes Disbanding [Video]

As Trump Pivots To Reopening US Economy, COVID-19 Task Force Eyes Disbanding

Vice President Mike Pence said Tuesday the White House is having conversations about when to wind down its coronavirus task force. Pence said the White House is considering moving the coordination of..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:34Published
Trump’s Wildest COVID Claims, Debunked [Video]

Trump’s Wildest COVID Claims, Debunked

President Donald Trump has made many attempts to downplay the coronavirus pandemic and inflate the competency of his administration’s response.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 02:01Published