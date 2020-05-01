Tracking nursing home COVID-19 outbreaks is big task for families, public
Some of the highest rates of death in the Kansas City metro area have come from COVID-19 inside nursing homes and long-term care facilities.
But, tracking COVID-19 outbreaks inside those facilities in the Kansas City metro is a tough job.
KMBC 9 Investigates has experienced it can take days and multiple requests to uncover information from public health departments about specific facilities with positive COVID-19 cases.