Tracking nursing home COVID-19 outbreaks is big task for families, public

Video Credit: KMBC - Duration: 01:24s - Published
Some of the highest rates of death in the Kansas City metro area have come from COVID-19 inside nursing homes and long-term care facilities.

But, tracking COVID-19 outbreaks inside those facilities in the Kansas City metro is a tough job.

KMBC 9 Investigates has experienced it can take days and multiple requests to uncover information from public health departments about specific facilities with positive COVID-19 cases.

