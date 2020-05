Angeli's Pizzeria in Little Italy looking to donate 10,000 pizzas to first responders

TOUGH TIME.

AND THAT'SESPECIALLY TRUE FOR OUR LOCALBUSINESSES.

BUT YOU CAN HELPBY CONTINUING TO SUPPORT THEM.WE'RE LETTING YOU KNOW WE'REOPEN BALTIMORE!

ONE OF THOSEBUSINESSES ARE ANGELI'SPIZZERIA IN LITTLE ITALY.

THERESTAURANT IS OPEN FOR PICKUP!THEY'RE ALSO ON A MISSION TODONATE 1━ THOUSAND PIZZAS TOFRON━LINE WORKERS.

"What theydo something not everyone cando.

Basically they arefighting on th front lineagainst the covid.

It doesn'tmatter if they physicallydoing something but like beingin the hospitals.

Not justnurses but first responders."SO FAR THEY'VE DONATED MORTHAN 1━HUNDRED PIZZAS TO 6HOSPITALS AND A FIRE STATION.BUT THEY SAY AS LONG ASTHEY'RE OPEN THEY WILL KEEPGOING!

AND DON'T FORGET━ ALOT OF OUR LOCAL BUSINESSESNEED YOUR SUPPORT.

GO TO WMAR2 NEWS DOT COM SLASH OPEN━TO SEE WHO'S OFFERING CARR━OUT OR DELIV