Giving Tuesday: NewsChannel 5 partners with Generous to help those impacted by COVID-19
|
Video Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville - Duration: 01:56s - Published
Giving Tuesday: NewsChannel 5 partners with Generous to help those impacted by COVID-19
Generous, an online giving platform that allows users to donate to causes and charities of their choice, and NewsChannel 5 today announced a partnership to raise funds to support those in Middle Tennessee who are most vulnerable during the COVID-19 pandemic.