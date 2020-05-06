Giving Tuesday: NewsChannel 5 partners with Generous to help those impacted by COVID-19

Global  

Generous, an online giving platform that allows users to donate to causes and charities of their choice, and NewsChannel 5 today announced a partnership to raise funds to support those in Middle Tennessee who are most vulnerable during the COVID-19 pandemic.

