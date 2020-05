Some Mississippi casinos could be open Memorial Day weekend Video Credit: WAPT - Duration: 01:16s - Published 47 minutes ago Some Mississippi casinos could be open Memorial Day weekend Governor Tate reeves ordered state casinos to close in mid- March to slow the spread of COVID-19. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Some Mississippi casinos could be open Memorial Day weekend TO REOPEN THEM.SAFELY GOVERNOR TATE REEVESORDER STAY CASINOS TO CLOSE INMID-MARCH TO SLOW THE SPREAD OFCOVID-19 OFFICIALS.SAY THE CLOSURES HAVE A HUGEECONOMIC IMPACT AS THOUSANDS OFPEOPLE CAN’T WORK.YOU GOTTA WHAT 19,000 PEOPLE ARENOT GETTING THOSE WHO USING TOTEST OUR LOOK AT CASINOS MAY BEABLE TO SOON I AM.CONFIDENT THAT BY MEMORIAL DAYWEEKEND.WE WILL HAVE SOME OF OURFACILITIES OPEN.IT’S GOING TO NOT BE OPEN INEXACTLY THE SAME WAY THAT WHENTHEY CLOSE AND I THINK THEY KNOWTHAT LEADERS ARE WORKING ONSAFETY MEASURES TO PREVENT THESPREAD OF THE VIRUS.CONVERSATIONS WITH THE HEALTHOFFICER AND THE GOVERNOR SO WEGOT ROUGH GUIDELINES AND BUT ITALL ALL IS GEARED TOWARDS SOCIALDISTANCING AND SANITIZING ANDTHINGS SUCH AS THAT YOU’VE GOTISSUES WITH CARD GAMES FORINSTANCE WHERE PEOPLE AREHANDING BACK CARDS AND THEY’REHANDING CHIPS AND THINGS SUCH ASTHAT AND SO WE’VE GOT SOME SOMECONTINUED WORK





