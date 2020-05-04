Trump Accuses Dems Of Wanting Him To Fail In Pandemic Response

Citing no evidence, President Donald Trump on Tuesday accused Democrats of wanting his administration to fail in its response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Reuters reports Trump made the remarks, without evidence, before heading of to Arizona to visit a mask factory.

Trump was asked by a reporter why he would allow top health official Anthony Fauci testify to the Senate, but not to the House of Representatives.

Because the House is a setup.

The House is a bunch of Trump haters.