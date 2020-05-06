WeSeeYouKSHB: Victorious Life Church, KCATA partner to deliver meals

Global  

From restaurants to small businesses, families to education, and health care and the economy, there is precious little in life that COVID-19 has not impacted —including people's emotions.

Linda L.

Moore, a licensed psychologist who owns her own business, has been exploring solutions for people feeling stressed and angry, frustrated and sad.

An unusual partnership between the Kansas City Area Transportation Authority and Victorious Life Church is making sure that people in Kansas City don’t go hungry during the time of COVID-19.

"WE SEE YOU K-S-H-B" ISOUR WAY OFHIGHLIGHTING THEHELPERS IN OURCOMMUNITY.AND TODAY -- AN UNUSUALPARTNERSHIP IS MAKINGSURE THAT PEOPLE DON'TGO HUNGRY.VICTORIOUS LIFE CHURCHWAS ABLE TO PROVIDTHE MEALS -- BUT GETTINGFOOD TO THOSE IN NEEDWAS JUST OUT OF REACH.THAT'S WHEN RIDE K-CSTEPPED UP TO HELP.TODAY WORKERS FROMTHE KANSAS CITY AREATRANSPORTATIONAUTHORITY AND CHURVOLUNTEERS LOADED UPSOME VANS AND GOTTHOSE MEALS TO FAMILIESIN NEED.MARK TOLBERT, VICTORIOUSLIFE CHURCH""The challenging thing thatpeopledon't see is the mental stress,thefamily stress that's going on."This helps to lift some of thburden."KCATA EMPLOYEES SAYTHEY'RE PROUD TO HAVETHIS OPPORTUNITY TOHELP THE COMMUNITY.TELL US ABOUT THEPEOPLE MAKING ADIFFERENCE IN YOURCOMMUNITY.SHARE YOUR STORY ONSOCIAL MEDIA AND USETHE HASH-TAG "WE SEEYOU K-S-H-




