WeSeeYouKSHB: Victorious Life Church, KCATA partner to deliver meals

From restaurants to small businesses, families to education, and health care and the economy, there is precious little in life that COVID-19 has not impacted —including people's emotions.

Linda L.

Moore, a licensed psychologist who owns her own business, has been exploring solutions for people feeling stressed and angry, frustrated and sad.

An unusual partnership between the Kansas City Area Transportation Authority and Victorious Life Church is making sure that people in Kansas City don’t go hungry during the time of COVID-19.