We're Open: Margarita's staying busy on an unusual Cinco de Mayo

OPEN..."IT'S A CINCO DEMAYO UNLIKE ANYBEFORE..."It's a first for us and we'reenjoying it already."MAY FIFTH ISTYPICALLY THEBUSIEST DAY OF THEYEAR FORMARGARITA'S OFGREEN BAY...AND GENERALMANAGER SID BOEHMSAYS... DESPITE THECIRCUMSTANCES,THIS YEAR IS NODIFFERENT..."The call-aheads and thedinner plans for tonightare exceeding even ourexpecations so we expectit to be incredibly busy allday long."MARGARITA'SEMPLOYEES MAN FIVEDIFFERENT PHONESTATIONS...NAT PHONE RINGINGORDER SLIPS LINETHE BAR..."We started taking call-ahead orders yesterday."THE DINING ROOM,CONVERTED INTO AMAKE-SHIFTASSEMBLY LINE..."Our freshness and ourconsistency is probablywhy people keep comingback."THE POPULARMEXICAN CANTINAHAS A DIFFERENTLOOK THESE DAYS...BUT BOEHM SAYSHE'S PROUD OF HOWHIS EMPLOYEES HAVEADAPTED, TO KEEPMARGARITA'STHRIVING..."It's an assembly linementality now Things aredone very differently.

Itbecomes a drive throughfor a sit-down restaurant.It takes a lot of tinkering.

Ittakes a lot of changes.And it takes a lot ofwillingness on the part ofmy job to adapt to thosechanges and they've donea fantastic job at it."ALL TAKEOUTORDERS AREDELIVEREDCURBSIDE...BOEHM HOPES, THEINFLUX IN CARRYOUT,CARRIES OVER...BUT SAYS HE CAN'TWAIT UNTIL THEY CANOPEN THEIR DININGAREA AGAIN..."We get it.

I think we'dlove to go back to the sitdown as soon as wepossibly can.

But we getit.

We understand thesituation and we'll justkeep doing what we dountil then."MARGARITA'SACCEPTS TAKEOUTORDERS FROM 11 A.MTO 8 P.M.

DAILY...SO IF YOU'RE IN THEMOOD FOR SOMMEXICAN FOOD...THERE'S STILL TIMETO GET YOUR ORDERIN TONIGHT...MORE NEWS NEXTINCLUDING WHAT'SNEXT FOR THE N-F-L..AND STORIES OFHOPE.MEET ANOTHERPATIENT ... RELEASEDFROM