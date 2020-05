Dua Lipa applies for name trademark Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:44s - Published 3 weeks ago Dua Lipa applies for name trademark Dua Lipa has applied to have her name trademarked across the globe, which will protect her name from being used for business ventures into a variety of different products. 0

