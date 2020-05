More Hispanics locally have COVID-19 Video Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield - Duration: 01:04s - Published 1 hour ago More Hispanics locally have COVID-19 Newly released data from the Kern County Public Health Department shows 65-percent of confirmed cases in Kern County come from the Hispanic population. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend More Hispanics locally have COVID-19 KERN COUNTY PUBLIC HEALTHDEPARTMENT SHOWS 65- PERCENT OFCONFIRMEDCASES IN KERN COUNTY COME FROMTHE HISPANICPOPULATION.ACCORDING TO THE HISPANICCHAMBER OF COMMERCE -- INKERN COUNTY... THE HISPANICPOPULATION ACCOUNTS FOR 53PERCENT OF THE POPULATION.THE CHAMBER SAYS IT BELIEVESTHAT'S WHY THERE'S A HIGH NUMBEROF CASES FOR HISPANICS IN KERNCOUNTY.HOWEVER -- DOCTORS SAY THEY ARESEEING AN INCREASE INCORONAVIRUS CASES FOR HISPANICFAMILIES.LOCAL DOCTORS SAY A LOT OF IT ISBY DEFAULT -- BUT THEY THINK ITISALSO BECAUSE OF UNDERLYINGCONDITIONS LIKE DIABETES ANDHIGH-BLOOD PRESSURE.UNDERLYING CONDITIONS -- SUCH ASDIABETES -- ARECOMMON IN THE HISPANIC COMMUNITYMAKING THEMMORE LIKELY TO GET COVID-19."DIABETES IS PREVALENT IN THEHISPANIC POPULATION AND THATSKNOWN AND THAT DOES LOWER YOURIMMUNESYSTEM MAKING YOU MORESUSPECTIBLE TO THE VIRUS ANDTHEY HAVE HIGHBLOOD PRESSURE AND WHAT THATDOES IS THE VIRUS BECOMES MORESEVERE."THE PUBLIC HEALTH DEPARTMENTSAYS THEY HAVENOT SEEN A CORRELATION BETWEENETHNICITY ANDTHE VIRUS.GOVERNOR GAVIN NEWSOM HAS





