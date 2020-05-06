Think Like A Dog Movie - Gabriel Bateman, Josh Duhamel, Megan Fox

Think Like A Dog Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Josh Duhamel and Megan Fox star in this whimsical family comedy about a boy and his dog, and a science project that will change all of their lives forever.

THINK LIKE A DOG follows 12-year-old Oliver, a tech prodigy whose middle-school science fair experiment goes awry, creating a telepathic connection between him and his furry friend, Henry.

The bond brings Oliver and Henry even closer as they join forces to comically overcome complications at school, and help Oliver's parents rekindle their marriage along the way.

Directed by Gil Junger starring Gabriel Bateman, Josh Duhamel, Megan Fox, Kunal Nayyar, Janet Montgomery, Todd Stashwick (voice) release date June 9, 2020 (on Digital and VOD)