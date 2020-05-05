Global  

President Trump visits Phoenix

Video Credit: ABC15 Arizona - Duration: 01:48s - Published
Undecided Arizona voters weigh in on President's trip to Phoenix Honeywell plant.

President Donald Trump visits Honeywell in Phoenix

Highlights of President Donald Trump's speech with special local guests at the Honeywell facility...
azcentral.com - Published

Trump coming to Phoenix to tout Honeywell's response to COVID-19

Unlike the president's previous visits to the state, this one is expected to be tightly-controlled...
azcentral.com - Published


211arizona

2-1-1 Arizona RT @azcentral: Trump in Arizona: Trump talks up his record for Native Americans. https://t.co/RpE6tAiaxq https://t.co/Is35bduBPs 34 minutes ago

draperrealty

susanne draper RT @DebbieLesko: Great to be with @realdonaldtrump in Arizona today! Can't wait to show him the great work @honeywell is doing right here i… 47 minutes ago

TerryJEdwards1

TerryJEdwards RT @azcentral: UPDATE: @realDonaldTrump has landed at Phoenix Sky Harbor airport ahead of his visit to Honeywell. https://t.co/oy84iOCGA1 59 minutes ago

greco_james

James V Greco,Artist RT @azcentral: Trump in Arizona: Air Force One departs Phoenix https://t.co/RpE6tAiaxq https://t.co/3S48gvqBxh 1 hour ago

1MamaRama

Wendy Ramallo RT @brieannafrank: Here's the article a group of us @azcentral put together from the president's visit today: https://t.co/12wlsYchBf 1 hour ago

azcentral

azcentral Trump in Arizona: Air Force One departs Phoenix https://t.co/RpE6tAiaxq https://t.co/3S48gvqBxh 2 hours ago

KAWCnews

KAWC News RT @kjzzphoenix: President Trump traveled to Phoenix on Tuesday to tour a Honeywell aerospace manufacturing plant. https://t.co/z4zlUBQrse 2 hours ago

MarnieMcKim

MarnieMcKim Trump in Arizona: Air Force One departs Phoenix https://t.co/QScnQoqt7W 2 hours ago


President Trump to visit Arizona, tour Honeywell facility [Video]

President Trump to visit Arizona, tour Honeywell facility

President Donald Trump is scheduled to visit Phoenix Tuesday, May 5, according to the White House.

Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ     Duration: 01:02Published
No Thanks: Trump Refuses To Wear Mask At Arizona Mask Factory [Video]

No Thanks: Trump Refuses To Wear Mask At Arizona Mask Factory

President Donald Trump on Tuesday visited a Honeywell factory in Phoenix, Arizona. The facility produces personal protective equipment, or PPE, including face masks. Signs at the factory instructed..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:38Published