President Trump visits Phoenix Video Credit: ABC15 Arizona - Duration: 01:48s - Published 42 minutes ago President Trump visits Phoenix Undecided Arizona voters weigh in on President's trip to Phoenix Honeywell plant.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

President Trump visits Phoenix PRODUCTION ACT TO MANUFACTUREPROTECTIVE EQUIPMENT AND TESTINGSUPPLIES.AS WE MENTIONED, IF THEPRESIDENT WANTS TO BRE-ELECTED, HE HAS TO WIN OURSTATE.





Recent related news from verified sources President Donald Trump visits Honeywell in Phoenix Highlights of President Donald Trump's speech with special local guests at the Honeywell facility...

azcentral.com - Published 2 hours ago



Trump coming to Phoenix to tout Honeywell's response to COVID-19 Unlike the president's previous visits to the state, this one is expected to be tightly-controlled...

azcentral.com - Published 13 hours ago







You Might Like



Tweets about this 2-1-1 Arizona RT @azcentral: Trump in Arizona: Trump talks up his record for Native Americans. https://t.co/RpE6tAiaxq https://t.co/Is35bduBPs 34 minutes ago susanne draper RT @DebbieLesko: Great to be with @realdonaldtrump in Arizona today! Can't wait to show him the great work @honeywell is doing right here i… 47 minutes ago TerryJEdwards RT @azcentral: UPDATE: @realDonaldTrump has landed at Phoenix Sky Harbor airport ahead of his visit to Honeywell. https://t.co/oy84iOCGA1 59 minutes ago James V Greco,Artist RT @azcentral: Trump in Arizona: Air Force One departs Phoenix https://t.co/RpE6tAiaxq https://t.co/3S48gvqBxh 1 hour ago Wendy Ramallo RT @brieannafrank: Here's the article a group of us @azcentral put together from the president's visit today: https://t.co/12wlsYchBf 1 hour ago azcentral Trump in Arizona: Air Force One departs Phoenix https://t.co/RpE6tAiaxq https://t.co/3S48gvqBxh 2 hours ago KAWC News RT @kjzzphoenix: President Trump traveled to Phoenix on Tuesday to tour a Honeywell aerospace manufacturing plant. https://t.co/z4zlUBQrse 2 hours ago MarnieMcKim Trump in Arizona: Air Force One departs Phoenix https://t.co/QScnQoqt7W 2 hours ago