Natalie Wood What Remains Behind - Clip - Natalie vs.

The Studio System Natasha Gregson Wagner speaks about her mother Natalie Wood's autonomy from the studio system.

Natalie Wood: What Remains Behind is an intimate portrait of actor Natalie Wood’s life and career, told through the eyes of her daughter Natasha Gregson Wagner and others who knew her best.

The film celebrates the woman behind the iconic imagery and explores the compelling details of Wood’s personal life and illustrious career that are often overshadowed by her tragic death.

The documentary premieres May 5th at 9pm on HBO.

