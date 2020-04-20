Normal People- Book to Screen

Get an inside look at the book to screen adaptation of the Hulu Original series, Normal People.

All episodes available April 29.

Plot synopsis: Based on Sally Rooney’s best-selling novel, Normal People is an exquisite, modern love story about how one person can unexpectedly change another person's life and about how complicated intimacy can be.

It follows Marianne and Connell over several years, as they embark on an on-again/off-again romance that starts at school and continues through college, both testing their relationship as they explore different versions of themselves.

Normal People is produced by Element Pictures and will be available on Hulu in the United States and on BBC Three in the United Kingdom.