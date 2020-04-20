Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Normal People- Book to Screen

Normal People- Book to Screen

Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 02:59s - Published
Normal People- Book to Screen

Normal People- Book to Screen

Get an inside look at the book to screen adaptation of the Hulu Original series, Normal People.

All episodes available April 29.

Plot synopsis: Based on Sally Rooney’s best-selling novel, Normal People is an exquisite, modern love story about how one person can unexpectedly change another person's life and about how complicated intimacy can be.

It follows Marianne and Connell over several years, as they embark on an on-again/off-again romance that starts at school and continues through college, both testing their relationship as they explore different versions of themselves.

Normal People is produced by Element Pictures and will be available on Hulu in the United States and on BBC Three in the United Kingdom.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

'Normal People' is true to the book and heart-wrenchingly romantic

There's a sense of an ending, watching an adaptation of a book you adore.  Slowly, as scenes you...
Mashable - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

WarrenDemCats

Warren Dem Cats #WarrenDemocrat🐉🥀🌈🗽🩸🦷 RT @IndieWire: #NormalPeople Exclusive: Watch the Cast Break Down the Tricky Adaptation from Book to Screen https://t.co/KQRtIg4c4V @hulu h… 4 hours ago

mariax3_

Maria RT @GiancarLord_: Normal People on Hulu has become one of my favorite book adaptations I’ve seen on the small screen. Beautifully told and… 5 hours ago

dot_film

DotFilm (Dot.FILM) ‘Normal People’: Watch the Cast Break Down the Tricky Adaptation from Book to Screen — Exclusive https://t.co/JsY6gsr0Qg 9 hours ago

ImenMcDonnell

Imen McDonnell The screen adaptation of Sally Rooney’s Normal People absolutely elevates the story 💯. I realise this is coming fro… https://t.co/SK01HRyebS 10 hours ago

Indie_Film_News

Indie Film News ‘Normal People’: Watch the Cast Break Down the Tricky Adaptation from Book to Screen — Exclusive… https://t.co/WaD4RN4aPN 11 hours ago

GrimBlazer

Grim Blazer ‘Normal People’: Watch the Cast Break Down the Tricky Adaptation from Book to Screen — Exclusive… https://t.co/108vMKPHmi 11 hours ago

Metakritik1

Metakritik TV Normal People Season 1 Featurette | Book to Screen https://t.co/dJC3jDjzM1 @hulu #normalpeople #featurette 12 hours ago

_ywilde

yasmine wilde you’ve all heard by now how great normal people was, and I am here to confirm that it was perfect. truly the most t… https://t.co/4aVQPJyz8W 15 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

This bodybuilder who looks exactly like J.Lo will make you do a double-take [Video]

This bodybuilder who looks exactly like J.Lo will make you do a double-take

Today’s lesson in the treachery of images is brought to you by bodybuilder Janice Garay, .who goes by “Jay From Houston” on Instagram and is, curiously, not really J.Lo.Garay’s resemblance to..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 01:18Published
Daisy Edgar-Jones and Paul Mescal on new series Normal People [Video]

Daisy Edgar-Jones and Paul Mescal on new series Normal People

Actors Daisy Edgar-Jones and Paul Mescal talk about their roles as Marianne and Connell in the new BBC Three TV series, Normal People. Both reveal their pleasure at playing serious young characters in..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:17Published