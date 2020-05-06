James Bond THE WORLD IS NOT ENOUGH movie - Clip with Pierce Brosnan, Denise Richards, Robert Carlyle - Silo Fight

THE WORLD IS NOT ENOUGH movie - Clip with Pierce Brosnan, Denise Richards, Robert Carlyle - Silo Fight “No hard feelings Mr Bond.” 007 faces off against Renard in THE WORLD IS NOT ENOUGH (1999).

The main location for the Kazakhstan desert test-facility exterior, was meant to have been in Cappadocia in Turkey.

Sets had been partially built, but the filmmakers were advised not to travel to Turkey because of a series of explosions in Istanbul.

Production Designer Peter Lamont recced several sites across Spain before settling on areas at Tudela and Cuenca instead.

Plot synopsis: James Bond uncovers a nuclear plot while protecting an oil heiress from her former kidnapper, an international terrorist who can't feel pain.

Director: Michael Apted Writers: Neal Purvis, Robert Wade, Neal Purvis Stars: Pierce Brosnan, Sophie Marceau, Robert Carlyle