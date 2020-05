The face coverings or masks that are already mandatory in many communities will go statewide on Wednesday.



Recent related videos from verified sources Denver Mayor Michael Hancock Explains City's Mandatory Face Mask Order



Starting Wednesday, everyone in Denver is required to wear a face mask outside their home when they cannot maintain a safe distance from people. Credit: CBS 4 Denver Duration: 03:10 Published 6 hours ago How to get your kids to wear a face mask during the coronavirus pandemic



Gov. Charlie Baker has ordered all Massachusetts residents over the age of 2 to wear a mask while in public. Credit: WCVB Duration: 01:44 Published 1 day ago