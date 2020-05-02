|
GRAPH: COVID-19 hospital beds in use as of May 5, 2020
Video Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Duration: 00:36s - Published
The latest hospital data from the Colorado Department of Health and Environment shows 792 hospital beds are currently in use - 42 fewer than reported Monday.
