GRAPH: COVID-19 hospital beds in use as of May 5, 2020

Video Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Duration: 00:36s - Published
The latest hospital data from the Colorado Department of Health and Environment shows 792 hospital beds are currently in use - 42 fewer than reported Monday.

Recent related videos from verified sources

GRAPH: COVID-19 hospital beds in use as of May 4, 2020 [Video]

GRAPH: COVID-19 hospital beds in use as of May 4, 2020

The latest hospital data from the Colorado Department of Health and Environment shows 834 hospital beds are currently in use - 125 fewer than reported last Friday.

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 00:43Published
GRAPH: COVID-19 hospital beds in use as of May 1, 2020 [Video]

GRAPH: COVID-19 hospital beds in use as of May 1, 2020

The latest hospital data from the Colorado Department of Health and Environment shows 959 hospital beds are currently in use - 7 fewer than reported on Thursday.

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 00:17Published