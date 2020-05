San Jose Couple Exchange Vows In First Virtual COVID-19 Wedding In California Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 02:49s - Published 32 minutes ago San Jose Couple Exchange Vows In First Virtual COVID-19 Wedding In California The COVID-19 shelter in place order shut down many plans, including weddings. Now, the governor is allowing couples to get married virtually. John Ramos went to San Jose where he met the first couple in the California to tie the knot in cyberspace. 0

