TinCaps 'Pinch Hitting' for Coronavirus Front Line Workers

Hey good evening everyone... well there may not be baseball being played right now, but the tincaps are still coming up clutch and helping with coronavirus relief...the caps releasing a new line of t- shirts emblazoned with the slogan ??in this together??as you can see some of our fox 55 crew rocking the gear..

It's a green shirt and features the tincaps logo but instead of the red apple in the middle, this design features a red heart...the shirts are being sold for 22 dollars each on the tincaps website and proceeds will support parkview foundations' greatest need fund...which funds programs related to patient care experience and emergency assistance for healthcare professionals at parkview health..

The tincaps have already sold more than 500 shirts..

And they hope to reach a thousand...they say they have no timetable on how long they'd like to sell the shirts...you can find information on how to order them on our website wfft dot com..