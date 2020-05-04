Global  

Space Force Season 1 Teaser trailer - Netflix - Plot synopsis: A four-star general begrudgingly teams up with an eccentric scientist to get the U.S. military's newest agency -- Space Force -- ready for lift-off.

Starring Steve Carell, John Malkovich, Ben Schwartz, Diana Silvers, Tawny Newsome, Jimmy O.

Yang, Noah Emmerich, Fred Willard, Lisa Kudrow, Roy Wood Jr., Jane Lynch, Jessica St.

Clair, Alex Sparrow, Chris Gethard, Don Lake, Ginger Gonzaga release date May 29, 2020 (on Netflix)

Coronavirus pandemic: 5 Netflix web series releasing in May 2020 that are perfect to binge-watch during lockdown

From Hollywood and Into the Night to Space Force and The Hollow season 2; here are 5 Netflix web...
Bollywood Life - Published


startattle

Startattle.com Space Force (Season 1) Steve Carell, Netflix trailer, release date WATCH: https://t.co/j5upoQnr7A #spaceforce… https://t.co/qH4eB6WEQB 1 hour ago

smsaideman

Steve Saideman @IRHotTakes It is like the last season in Lost. It took a long time to get across the island in the first seasons,… https://t.co/eUurIM2DnH 2 hours ago

CaliMOfficial_

Cali M 🧜🏽‍♂️🤴🏽 About to watch every last season of Power Rangers .... in order Mighty Morphin Alien Rangers Zeo Turbo In Space… https://t.co/gL77NvDfl6 5 hours ago

jwspelich

John W. Spelich @nichcarlson Space Force on Netflix looks awesome. (May 15 drop) and Upload on amazon prime (May 1) is an interesti… https://t.co/pvESFZATSl 6 hours ago

bigneil1873

Neil RT @CinemabangCom: Teaser trailer released for season 1 of #SpaceForce #spaceforcenetflix starring #SteveCarell Available on Netflix from… 8 hours ago

CinemabangCom

cinemabang.com Teaser trailer released for season 1 of #SpaceForce #spaceforcenetflix starring #SteveCarell Available on Netflix… https://t.co/ekfTC5sTnv 9 hours ago

kawarthaNOW

kawarthaNOW.com ® What's new on @Netflix_CA in May. Featuring Space Force with Steve Carell, Jerry Seinfeld comedy special, season tw… https://t.co/HGFRNNkl8p 9 hours ago

keithlovemovies

Keith Noakes Netflix's #SpaceForce Season One Official Teaser Trailer https://t.co/GrqcYPrJx4 10 hours ago


Space Force on Netflix - Official Trailer [Video]

Space Force on Netflix - Official Trailer

Check out the official trailer for the Netflix comedy series Space Force Season 1 starring Steve Carell, John Malkovich, Ben Schwartz, Diana Silvers and Tawny Newsome! Release Date: May 29, 2020 on..

