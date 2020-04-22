Endings Beginnings movie - clip with Jamie Dornan and Shailene Woodley - He's Unreliable Plot synopsis: In present day Los Angeles, Daphne (Woodley), a thirty something woman, navigates love and heartbreak over the course of one year.

Daphne becomes intertwined with friends Jack (Dornan) and Frank (Stan) after meeting them at a party.

During that time, she will unlock the secrets to her life in a sudden turn of events and in the most surprising of places.