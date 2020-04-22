Global  

Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 01:32s - Published
Endings Beginnings movie - clip with Jamie Dornan and Shailene Woodley - He's Unreliable Plot synopsis: In present day Los Angeles, Daphne (Woodley), a thirty something woman, navigates love and heartbreak over the course of one year.

Daphne becomes intertwined with friends Jack (Dornan) and Frank (Stan) after meeting them at a party.

During that time, she will unlock the secrets to her life in a sudden turn of events and in the most surprising of places.

Kyra Sedgwick Talks 'Endings, Beginnings' And Life During Quarantine [Video]

Kyra Sedgwick Talks 'Endings, Beginnings' And Life During Quarantine

Kyra Sedgwick is dishing about working with Shailene Woodley and writer-director Drake Doremus on the film "Endings, Beginnings". Plus, she talks about life during quarantine.

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 02:23Published
Shailene Woodley ended relationship after realising she 'didn't fully love' herself [Video]

Shailene Woodley ended relationship after realising she 'didn't fully love' herself

Shailene Woodley called time on her romance with rugby player Ben Volavola after a film role made her realise she wasn't ready to "fully commit" to a relationship.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:46Published