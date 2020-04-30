Picking up your Mother's Day meal curbside

Plenty of sunday is mother's day.

For some it's a tradition to head to a favorite restaurant for brunch.

But here in the age of coronavirus, restaurants are finding a way to bring the brunch right to you.

As jeff goldblum said in the movie jurassic park, life finds a way.

Bennigans here in clear lake is just one of many eateries?

Finding a way to bring you mother's day brunch.

"it's always done a buffet but with the coronavirus we feel its safer to not have everybody together and so now we're going to do curbside."

Coronavirus or not?

Mom deserves a good meal.

Bennigans in clear lake is opening up the kitchen and offering a feast for family or 6 or 12.

They've made it easy with online ordering and curbside pickup.

Manager matthew robinson says they've been busy sanitizing the place from top to bottom.

"we wanted to make sure we took our time and made sure we cleaned the property very well we want to make sure that it's a comfortable place for people to come into."

And if a big meal isn't in your mothers day plans, robinson says to swing by monday?

When you can come and eat in person.

"if we don't see you on mother's day we look forward to seeing you the rest of the year, because we will be open."

And in rochester, you can also get a sunday brunch brought to your car, courtesy of terza ristorante.

General manager felipe navarro says they usually do a mothers day brunch, but they had to figure out a way to make it work.

"we had to get a little creative and this is the first time for us thinking outside the box and creating a family meal to go."

Folks can order and pay by phone and pickup their meal curbside.

Navarro told me they've had plenty of people sign up for their italian feast t?go.

"everyone's been very kind and is understanding and appreciative and patient as if you want to reserve a mothers day meal at either restaurant, you will need to get your order in quick.

The deadline at both places is tomorrow.

