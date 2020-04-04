Toyota makes major changes to help keep employees safe from Coronavirus

Company officials opened the doors to allow WTVA 9 News to get a look at changes made to keep employees safe from the Coronavirus when they return to the production line.

(nats)) sean suggs, president, toyota we have a barcode here that they can scan."

Suggs says the barcode brings up a questionnaire asking if the worker is displaying any coronavirus symptoms. based on their answers, the security gate will open to allow them into the plant.

Once you get inside the plant, workers will see reminders to social distance and to wear your face mask.

Floor stickers are spaced six feet apart on the floor as a constant reminder to maintain your distance.

Standup: alisa anderson reporting "before an employee can come into the hub for work they stop at this checkpoint.

Then the healthcare provider checks their temperature and then hands them a mask made here at toyota."

As for break rooms and the cafeteria areas, plexishields made at toyota add an extra level of protection.

Suggs says employees are assigned a number and must sit at the same table every break.

((nats)) sean suggs, president, toyota motor manufacturing mississippi "so if team member two is asymptomatic or symptomatic.

We are able to trace that team member.

" suggs says the company is also staggering lunch times to help keep people apart.

He says they even have plans on how employees can maintain social distancing at vending machines.

((nats)) we were also shown how employees make mask for their fellow employees.

Suggs says they crank out 3500 a day.

((nats running water)) he says the company even has protocols in place for people to social distance in the restroom.

Suggs says toyota is not only taking care of team members at work.

They are also making sure they stay safe at home.

Sot: emily lauder vice president, administration toyota motor manufacturing mississippi "we have calls.

And what that mean is taking care of team members like we would take care of our families.

So what our group leaders on a daily basis they've been calling their team members to make sure they are okay.

Employees i spoke with say toyota is the gold standard of how employeers should be keeping employees safe during this pandemic.

