Wisconsin Face Mask Warriors donate 193k masks

Video Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin - Duration: 00:54s - Published
Wisconsin Face Mask Warriors continue to answer the call by getting face masks into the hands of those in need.

DONATED 193THOUSAND MASKS ...AT A RATE OF 6000MASKS PER DAY.WE CAUGHT UPWITH THEM TODAY ...SORTING MASKS ATTHE DROP OFFLOCATION IN GREENBAY.".....We currently still haveorders for over 100,000masks from differenthealth care facilities, andcommunity-basedbusinesses, as well asfrom other parts of thestate and now other partsof the country requestingfrom us as well.

Rightnow, we are starting to runlow on supplies again.

Weare looking for 100%cotton fabric, bias tape,elastic, thread........"WISCONSIN FACEMASK WARRIORSSTILL NEED SUPPLIES.GO TO OUR WEBSITEN-B-C 26 DOT COM TOLEARN MORE ORREQUEST A MASK.VETERANS HELPINGVETERANS.A HEARTWARMINGSTORY TONIGHT....ABOUT THE KINDESSBEIN




Chennai artist paints earthen pots to spread awareness of COVID-19 [Video]

Chennai artist paints earthen pots to spread awareness of COVID-19

Amid the time of the pandemic when nation is fighting a war with an invisible enemy, health workers and police have emerged as the frontline warriors. Countrymen are also participating in the war by..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:25Published
Mask effort reaches far across Wisconsin [Video]

Mask effort reaches far across Wisconsin

Mask effort reaches far across Wisconsin

Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin     Duration: 02:03Published