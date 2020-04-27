Wisconsin Face Mask Warriors donate 193k masks

DONATED 193THOUSAND MASKS ...AT A RATE OF 6000MASKS PER DAY.WE CAUGHT UPWITH THEM TODAY ...SORTING MASKS ATTHE DROP OFFLOCATION IN GREENBAY.".....We currently still haveorders for over 100,000masks from differenthealth care facilities, andcommunity-basedbusinesses, as well asfrom other parts of thestate and now other partsof the country requestingfrom us as well.

Rightnow, we are starting to runlow on supplies again.

Weare looking for 100%cotton fabric, bias tape,elastic, thread........"WISCONSIN FACEMASK WARRIORSSTILL NEED SUPPLIES.GO TO OUR WEBSITEN-B-C 26 DOT COM TOLEARN MORE ORREQUEST A MASK.VETERANS HELPINGVETERANS.A HEARTWARMINGSTORY TONIGHT....ABOUT THE KINDESSBEIN